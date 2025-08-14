West End vs Broadway: The Great Gatsby – Two Jay Gatsbys Talk the Heathers Effect, Backstage Rituals and the American Dream

Welcome to the latest installment of our West End vs Broadway series, old sports!

TheaterMania and our UK sister site WhatsOnStage have given the green light for The Great Gatsby stars to take the wheel, so we invited Broadway star Ryan McCartan and his West End counterpart Jamie Muscato to take part.

From their shared experiences as JD in Heathers the Musical to backstage behaviour and Gatsby’s emotional downfall, you can watch their candid conversation in the video below:

Based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay), the show is now enjoying both its Broadway and West End premieres.

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan, an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, and direction by Marc Bruni.

The production is choreographed by Dominique Kelley (who we also interviewed recently), with Tony Award-winning costume design by Linda Cho and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III. The team is completed by lighting designer Cory Pattak, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair and wig designers Drama Desk Award winner Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier. Arrangements are by Jason Howland, orchestrations are by Howland and Kim Scharnberg and the music producer is Grammy Award winner Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio. UK casting is by Jill Green Casting.

