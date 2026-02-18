Corbin Bleu, John Behlmann Joining Great Gatsby on Broadway

The party’s roaring on: Corbin Bleu and John Behlmann will join The Great Gatsby beginning Monday, March 30.

Bleu returns to the role of Nick Carraway, which he played last year in the West End production. Behlmann joins the company for the first time as Tom Buchanan.

As previously announced, original star Eva Noblezada returns to the musical as Daisy beginning March 4. She will play opposite her husband, Reeve Carney, who also joins on March 30 as Jay Gatsby. Prior to their arrival, the role of Gatsby is being played by Jeremy Jordan (through March 7) and Ryan McCartan (March 8-29). Traci Elaine Lee, Elena Ricardo, and Kyla Stone are sharing the role of Daisy through March 2.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.