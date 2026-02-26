Welcome to our latest edition of “West End vs Broadway”—a series in collaboration with our London sister site WhatsOnStage in which we pair up two leading actors who play the same role at the same time on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

And for the first time in the series, two first ladies are set to participate. Well, kind of.

Broadway’s John Cameron Mitchell and the West End’s Mason Alexander Park are currently portraying a raucous interpretation of Mary Todd Lincoln at the Lyceum Theatre and the Trafalgar Theatre, respectively, in Cole Escola’s laugh-out-loud comedy Oh, Mary!

The duo have known each other for around a decade. After Park slipped into the high heels of Mitchell’s creation Hedwig, and after both having appeared in the hit Netflix series The Sandman, they joined us to chat about their similar paths and ideas for the future.

Watch the full episode below: