Daniel Durant, Mason Alexander Park to Star in Deaf West's American Idiot

Casting has been announced for the Center Theatre Group/Deaf West Theatre production of Green Day and Michael Mayer’s American Idiot, running October 2-November 10 at the Mark Taper Forum.

Snehal Desai, the new artistic director of Center Theatre Group, will helm the rock opera, with Jennifer Weber choreographing and Colin Analco serving as American Sign Language choreographer.

American Idiot will be performed simultaneously in spoken English and American Sign Language, with an ensemble company that includes Daniel Durant as Johnny, Mason Alexander Park as St. Jimmy, Milo Manheim as the Voice of Johnny, Steven-Adam Agdeppa (ensemble), L.J. Benet (swing), Will Branner as Favorite Son, Jerusha Cavazos as Voice of Extraordinary Girl, Lark Detweiler, Kaia T. Fitzgerald as Extraordinary Girl, Landen Gonzales as Tunny, Tyler Hardwick as Voice of Tunny, Otis Jones IV as Will, Josué Martinez as Theo, Giovanni Maucere (swing), James Olivas as Voice of Will, Monika Peña (ensemble), Mars Storm Rucker as Whatshername, Mia Sempertegui (swing), Angel Theory (ensemble), and Ali Fumiko Whitney as Heather.

American Idiot features music by Green Day, lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong, book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, and arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt. This production will have sets by Takeshi Kata, costumes by Lena Sands, lighting by Karyn Lawrence, sound by Cricket S. Myers, projections by David Murakami, wig, hair, and makeup bySheila Dorn, and musical supervision/conducting by David O.