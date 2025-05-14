TheaterMania Logo white orange
Video Flash

Watch: Jerry Mitchell and Gregg Barnes on Creating Boop! The Musical

How some simple design choices set the audience abuzz.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

May 14, 2025

The cast of Broadway’s Boop! The Musical didn’t expect their second-act opener, where they dance in costumes that mix black-and-white and vibrant technicolor, to be a showstopper. But that’s exactly what “Where Is Betty?” has become, thanks to the simple but ebullient choreography by director Jerry Mitchell and terrific color coded costumes by Gregg Barnes. With both Mitchell and Barnes Tony nominated for their work, we sat down with them to dive into the makings of this spectacular number at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 05 14 142949

Watch: Jerry Mitchell and Gregg Barnes on Creating Boop! The Musical

How some simple design choices set the audience abuzz.