The cast of Broadway’s Boop! The Musical didn’t expect their second-act opener, where they dance in costumes that mix black-and-white and vibrant technicolor, to be a showstopper. But that’s exactly what “Where Is Betty?” has become, thanks to the simple but ebullient choreography by director Jerry Mitchell and terrific color coded costumes by Gregg Barnes. With both Mitchell and Barnes Tony nominated for their work, we sat down with them to dive into the makings of this spectacular number at the Broadhurst Theatre.