Watch the New Broadway Cast of Operation Mincemeat Take a Bow

The show just entered its second year of performances at the Golden Theatre.

Last night, new Broadway cast members Brandon Contreras, Jessi Kirtley, Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready, and Amanda Jill Robinson took their first bow in Operation Mincemeat at the Golden Theatre, where the energetic British musical about a secret World War II mission has been performing since February 15, 2025 (it officially opened on March 20). Original cast members, including Tony Award winner Jak Malone, played their final performance February 22.

You can see the new all-American cast during curtain call and at the stage door below: