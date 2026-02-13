Julia Knitel, Jeff Kready are the New Recruits of Operation Mincemeat

Find out the new (American) company of the Broadway musical.

The Broadway production of Operation Mincemeat is set to welcome an all-American company beginning February 24 at the Golden Theatre.

The show will welcome incoming cast members Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw) as Ewen Montagu and Jeff Kready (Masquerade) as Hester Leggatt, alongside Brandon Contreras as Charles Cholmondeley, Jessi Kirtley as Jean Leslie, and Amanda Jill Robinson as Johnny Bevan.

Current standbys Sam Hartley and Gerianne Pérez will be joined by Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, and Lexi Rabadi. Contreras, Kirtley, and Robinson were among the standbys for the original cast.

The zany, fact-based musical is written by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts, who make up the UK theater troupe SpitLip and were Tony nominated for their work.

Operation Mincemeat began as a tiny (and tiny-budgeted) production at the London Fringe New Diorama Theatre in 2019. The show quickly gained a devoted following, spurring sold-out runs at venues including Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios. It finally premiered in the West End at the Fortune Theatre in 2023, where it won the Olivier and WhatsOnstage Awards for Best New Musical, alongside garnering 74 five-star reviews and counting.

The show is described as follows: “The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?”

Directed by Robert Hastie and choreographed by Jenny Arnold, the creative team includes Ben Stones (scenic and costume design), Mark Henderson (lighting), Mike Walker (sound), Steve Sidwell (orchestrations and vocal arrangements), and Joe Bunker (musical director).