Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin star in <em>Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation</em> at the Triad Theatre.

Aline Mayagoitia, Chris Collins-Pisano, Immanuel Houston, Jenny Lee Stern, and Joshua Turchin star in <em>Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation</em> at the Triad Theatre.

Mary-Louise Parker also makes the cut in her new Broadway role along with a revival of Ntozake Shange's landmark work For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf.