Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Michael Chernus to Star in Well, I'll Let You Go

Jack Serio (Grangeville) will direct actor Bubba Weiler’s professional playwriting debut, Well, I’ll Let You Go, at the Space at Irondale. The new play will run July 29 – August 29, with an official opening set for Thursday, August 7.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Doubt) and Obie winner Michael Chernus (Severance), who returns to the New York City stage after 11 years, lead an ensemble cast that includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son).

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I’ll Let You Go is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis, shifting backwards and forwards in time.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and composer Avi Amon.