TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Michael Chernus to Star in Well, I'll Let You Go

The cast also includes Emily Davis, Constance Shulman, and more.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

June 13, 2025

Cast of <i>Well, I’ll Let You Go</i> (© Emilio Madrid)
Cast of Well, I’ll Let You Go
(© Emilio Madrid)

Jack Serio (Grangeville) will direct actor Bubba Weiler’s professional playwriting debut, Well, I’ll Let You Go, at the Space at Irondale. The new play will run July 29 – August 29, with an official opening set for Thursday, August 7.

Tony nominee Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Doubt) and Obie winner Michael Chernus (Severance), who returns to the New York City stage after 11 years, lead an ensemble cast that includes Cricket Brown (Judgment Day), Will Dagger (Good Night, and Good Luck), Lortel and Obie winner Emily Davis (Is This A Room), Danny McCarthy (The Minutes), Drama Desk nominee Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black), and Amelia Workman (American Son).

Set in a small Midwestern town, Well, I’ll Let You Go is a portrait of a woman and a community in crisis, shifting backwards and forwards in time.

The creative team includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and composer Avi Amon.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

vide

Watch the Original Hamilton Cast Reunite With a Medley of Tracks

Work, work!