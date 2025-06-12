TheaterMania Logo white orange
Nina Hellman and Jeremy Shamos Will Star in What the Constitution Means to Me in Nantucket

The inaugural season will also include Theatre People, Or the Angel Next Door.

Linda Buchwald

| Massachusetts | Nantucket |

June 12, 2025

Nina Hellman and Jeremy Shamos
(© David Gordon)

The Nantucket Performing Arts Center (NPAC) has announced its inaugural season. A non-profit organization, NPAC’s mission is to enrich the cultural life of Nantucket by providing a dedicated venue for live performances, creative expression, and educational programming.

The inaugural season begins with a two-week run of the Heidi Schreck’s Tony Award-nominated play and finalist for 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, What The Constitution Means to Me (July 3-17) . Amanda Charlton directs Nina Hellman (Trouble in Paradise) and Hellman’s husband, Jeremy Shamos (Clybourne Park), in this production about four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

Paul Slade Smith’s comedy Theatre People, Or the Angel Next Door, directed by Mark Shanahan will run August 1-15. This adaptation of Ferenc Molnar’s classic Hungarian farce, Play at the Castle, is set in a Newport mansion in 1948, and populated with playwrights, actors, a young starstruck author, and a housekeeper who would like all of them to leave. The cast includes Joe Delafield, John Rapson (Sweeney Todd), and Richard Henry.

Additional programming will be announced soon.

