Watch the Original Hamilton Cast Reunite With a Medley of Tracks

The original cast of Hamilton performed at the Tony Awards.

The annual prizegiving, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, was held on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall with the original cast of the award-winning musical back to mark 10 years of Hamilton success.

Participating in this landmark performance from the show are Carleigh Bettiol, Andrew Chappelle, Ariana DeBose, Alysha Deslorieux, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Sydney James Harcourt, Neil Haskell, Sasha Hutchings, Christopher Jackson, Thayne Jasperson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Stephanie Klemons, Morgan Marcell, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr, Okieriete Onaodowan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Phillipa Soo, Seth Stewart, Betsy Struxness, Ephraim Sykes, and Voltaire Wade-Greene.

Watch the performance here: