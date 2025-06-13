Review: Amusing New Musical Answers the Question: “Who is Hunter S. Thompson?”

You might need to be of a certain age to appreciate journalist Hunter S. Thompson, the rebellious writer known for his raw style, brutal honesty, and unapologetic strangeness. It’s probably more common for people to know his name and not his story.

That’s the catalyst of a new musical by Joe Iconis, who delves into the life of the iconic author, but not before calling out that very fact—most people in the audience don’t really know who Thompson is—which one character makes very clear from the get-go.

Over the course of the next two hours and 45 minutes, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical looks to answer that question, bouncing around both the highs and lows of Thompson’s career in a sometimes frazzled but extremely enjoyable stream of consciousness type of storytelling.

The musical covers a lot of ground, including references to Thompson’s run for sheriff, his love of peacocks, and even a small nod to Johnny Depp’s role in the 1998 film based on the writer’s seminal classic, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. While Iconis and Gregory S. Moss offer a fascinating book about the man credited with starting gonzo journalism, it’s a bit too much at times, and some editing would have helped this ambitious story.

Iconis also composed the music and wrote the lyrics, and it is in this respect that the show truly shines. By blending contemporary pop with musical-theater elements—something he masterfully accomplished in Be More Chill—Iconis creates a catchy, energetic and modern masterpiece. The Act 1 closer, “Wavesong,” rivals anything that was performed at the Tony Awards ceremony this past weekend in terms of the “wow factor,” and “Hey Dad,” while a bit too long, is hauntingly beautiful.

Eric William Morris plays the titular character, ideally exemplifying all the quirks and habits that made Thompson both legendary and challenging to be around—he’s equal parts charismatic and exasperating and Morris is true to both.

George Abud is a hoot as his nemesis, Richard Nixon. Almost akin to the Alexander Hamilton-Aaron Burr rivalry that shapes Hamilton, Thompson’s story often intersects with Nixon—though more so in the musical than it did in real life. Abud delivers the showstopping “Richard Nixon’s Big Number” to open Act 2, and the character is not shy about comparing his actions to what’s going on in the US today—he even gives nod to the politics of the Kennedy Center (where Donald Trump was recently booed at a performance of Les Misérables).

Giovanny Diaz De Leon as The Kid is a real find, and the rest of the supporting cast—including Darlesia Cearcy, Lorinda Lisitza, Meghan McLeod, George Salazar, Ryan Vona, Tatiana Wechsler, and Jason SweetTooth Williams—take on multiple characters who weave in and out of the story. Each gets their moment to shine, none better than Wechsler, playing Thompson’s wife Sandy, who sings how a life with Thompson is more than just laughs and rebellion.

Puppetry plays a fun part in the show, with Josiah Rey Cajudo and designers, Animal Cracker Conspiracy, bringing lots of smiles with a baby, a peacock, and a larger-than-life Nixon puppet that is a sight to behold.

The scenic design by Wilson Chin and costumes by Toni-Leslie James both contribute to the dynamic atmosphere. Chin’s inventive set works for both the chaotic energy of Thompson’s wild adventures and more intimate moments, capturing the frenetic style of the storytelling. The costumes—whether it’s Thompson’s iconic, rebellious look or Nixon’s authoritative presence—add layers to help bring Thompson’s tumultuous world vividly to life.

The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical offers a compelling portrait of an artist striving for greatness while grappling with his own legacy. It serves as a heartfelt rallying cry to moral idealists, rebels, and outsiders alike—and even if that doesn’t describe you, it’s still worth finding out who Hunter S. Thompson truly was in this gratifying musical.