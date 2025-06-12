Billie Jean is by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Marc Bruni.

Chicago Shakespeare Theater (CST) has announced the cast and creative team of the world premiere play Billie Jean by Lauren Gunderson (I and You), one of the most-produced playwrights in the US.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Billie Jean is about sports icon and equality champion Billie Jean King, who shattered glass ceilings on and off the court.

Running July 18-August 10 in the Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, the production stars Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square) as Billie Jean King.

The cast also includes Julia Antonelli (Outer Banks) as Young Billie, Dan Amboyer (Younger) as Larry King, and Elena Hurst as Rosie Casals, as well as Courtney Rikki Green, Wynn Harmon, Carolyn Holding, Jürgen Hooper, Callie Rachelle Johnson, Lenne Klingaman, Nancy Lemenager, and Murphy Taylor Smith.

The creative team features movement director Steph Paul, scenic designer Wilson Chin, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Jen Schriever, sound designer Jane Shaw, video and projection designer David Bengali, intimacy coordinator Chels Morgan, and dialect coach Eva Breneman.