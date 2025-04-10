Watch a First Look at Smash on Broadway

Smash, the new musical inspired by the 2012 TV series, opens on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre on April 10. See how the series has transformed to a stage musical starring Robyn Hurder, Brooks Ashmanskas, Krysta Rodriguez, Bella Coppola, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Caroline Bowman, John Behlmann, Kristine Nielsen, and Casey Garvin in the video below.

Tony winner Susan Stroman directs the musical about the making of a Marilyn Monroe musical. Smash features a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, a book by Rick Elice and Bob Martin, and choreography by Joshua Bergasse.