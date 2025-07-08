Micaela Diamond, Shuler Hensley, and More Join Cast of The Seat of Our Pants

The Public Theater announced additional casting for the upcoming production of Ethan Lipton’s world premiere musical The Seat of Our Pants, as well as casting for Else Went’s world premiere play Initiative and Elevator Repair Service’s Ulysses. Casting for the Public’s other fall 2025 productions will be announced at a later date.

Adapted from Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning The Skin of Our Teeth, The Seat of Our Pants (October 24-November 30) features music, lyrics, and adaptation by Obie winner Ethan Lipton (No Place to Go), choreography by Sunny Min-Sook Hitt, and direction by Tony nominee Leigh Silverman (Suffs). Ben Beckley (ensemble), Kelly Belarmino (understudy), Cole Burden (understudy), Micaela Diamond (Parade) as Sabina, Shuler Hensley (Oklahoma!) as Mr. Antrobus, Michael Lepore (telegram boy/ensemble), León Ramos Tak (understudy), Ruth Sternberg as Mr. Fitzpatrick, and Angela Travino (understudy) join previously announced cast members Ally Bonino (Suffs) as Fortune Teller, Bill Buell (Turkey/ensemble), Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!) as Henry Antrobus, Amina Faye (Six) as Glady Antrobus, Andy Grotelueschen (Announcer/ensemble), Allison Ann Kelly (ensemble/musician), Nat Lopez (ensemble), Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Mrs. Antrobus, Geena Quintos (Mammoth/ensemble), and David Ryan Smith (ensemble).

Initative (November 4-30) by Else Went and directed by Emma Rosa Went is a bittersweet reflection on adolescence at the dawn of the new millennium as it charts the intertwined lives of seven teens from 2000-2004. The cast features Olivia Rose Barresi as Clara, Marisa Brau-Reyes (understudy), Brandon Burk (offstage voice/understudy), Greg Cuellar as Riley, Harrison Densmore as Ty, Carson Higgins as Lo, Andrea Lopez Alvarez as Kendall, Jamie Sanders as Tony, Jose Useche (understudy), and Christopher Dylan White as Em.

Created by Elevator Repair Service, seven performers sit down for a reading of Ulysses (January, 2026) by James Joyce and find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries. Ulysses is directed by John Collins (Gatz), with co-direction and dramaturgy by Scott Shepherd (Gatz). The cast includes Dee Beasnael, Kate Benson, Maggie Hoffman, Vin Knight, Scott Shepherd, Christopher-Rashee Stevenson, and Stephanie Weeks.