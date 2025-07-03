Watch Mandy Gonzalez Sing "With One Look" from Sunset Boulevard

Gonzalez was the alternate Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway.

Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights) played her final performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. at the St. James Theatre on Broadway earlier this week. She was the alternate for Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger.

Watch Gonzalez sing one of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s most famous songs from the show, “With One Look,” in the video below.

The performance is from Stonewall Community Foundation’s 2025 Vision Awards, which took place on June 18 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.