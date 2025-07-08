Tony-Winning A Christmas Carol From London’s Old Vic Returns to NYC for the Holidays

The Old Vic Theatre’s Tony-winning production of A Christmas Carol will return to New York City this holiday season for a special engagement at the Perelman Performing Arts Center.

Running November 23-December 28, A Christmas Carol is adapted from the Charles Dickens novel by Jack Thorne and is directed by Matthew Warchus. The Old Vic’s production premiered in 2017 and will play its ninth consecutive season this year. On Broadway, a limited run played in the fall of 2019 and went on to win five Tony Awards.

A Christmas Carol will feature scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, music and arrangements by Christopher Nightingale, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, sound design by Simon Baker, movement by Lizzi Gee, and hair, wigs, and makeup by Campbell Young. Howell, Nightingale, Vanstone, and Baker all won Tonys for their work.

Given the unique design of the Perelman Performing Arts Center, this version of the show will be more immersive than the one seen on Broadway, with audience members seated around the stage.

Casting for the revival will be announced in the coming months.