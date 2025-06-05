Watch: First Wicked: For Good Trailer Released

The first trailer for the second Wicked film has been released.

Wicked: For Good is set to sail into cinemas on November 21, 2025, almost exactly a year after part one.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey and more all return, while famous numbers from act two include “For Good,” “As Long As You’re Mine,” and “No Good Deed.”

Based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked and Wicked: For Good tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda the Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Schwartz (score) are collaborating with Dana Fox on the screenplay.