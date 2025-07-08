Tony Winner James Monroe Iglehart to Join Cast of & Juliet

He will play the role of Lance starting in August.

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart (Aladdin) will join the company of & Juliet on Broadway as Lance for a limited engagement August 5-November 2.

NSYNC singer Joey Fatone will play his final performance in the role on Thursday, July 31.

Iglehart was last seen on Broadway as Louis Armstrong in A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical, which earned him another Tony Award nomination. Additional Broadway credits Hamilton, Spamalot, and more. His voiceover credits include SuperKitties and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, using a playlist of pop anthems such as “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

The current Broadway cast also includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.