Gianna Harris and Cheryl Porter to Join Cast of & Juliet

Gianna Harris will take over the title role of Juliet in & Juliet on Broadway, starting performances on Tuesday, June 10.

Harris joins the cast directly from the Broadway company of Hell’s Kitchen, where she was a part of the original casts on Broadway and at the Public Theater. She takes over the role following Maya Boyd, who plays her final performance on June 8.

Cheryl Porter, the vocal coach known for her viral TikTok videos, will also join the company, making her Broadway debut. Porter will play the role of Angélique for 13 weeks starting on Thursday, August 7, following Tony Award nominee Jeannette Bayardelle, who plays her final performance on August 3.

& Juliet, featuring a book by David West Read and a score of pop songs by Max Martin, imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo.

In addition to Boyd and Bayardelle, the current Broadway company includes Joey Fatone as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Joe Moeller, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.