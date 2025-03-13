NSYNC member Joey Fatone will return to the Broadway production of & Juliet for an encore engagement in the role of Lance this April. Fatone debuted in the role on January 21 and concludes his first stint on March 16. Fatone will now return to the the Sondheim Theatre for a second time April 22-July 31.

From March 18 to April 20, original & Juliet Australian cast member Hayden Tee (Les Misérables) will join the company as Lance.

& Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, accompanied by a soundtrack of pop hits.

The current Broadway cast also includes Maya Boyd as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Liam Pearce as Romeo, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Khailah Johnson, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Ava Noble, Cassie Silva, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.