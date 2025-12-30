Watch the Trailer for the Stranger Things Series Finale

The final season of Stranger Things is giving a box office boost to Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway.

The final episode of Stranger Things will be released tomorrow, December 31, on Netflix and in movie theaters.

Watch the trailer featuring David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and more below.

The Tony Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is currently on Broadway at the Marquis Theatre. The play by Kate Trefry, based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, tells the origin story of Stranger Things villain Vecna, a.k.a. Henry Creel, played on Broadway by Louis McCartney and in the television show by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Season 5 of the television show has led to a box office boost for the Broadway play, which broke the nine-performance house record at the Marquis Theatre with a gross of $2,510,948 for the week ending Sunday, December 28.

Watch the trailer for the play below.