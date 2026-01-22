Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Get a first look at Beaches, A New Musical with a new music video featuring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett singing “Wish I Could Be Like You” from the original score by Grammy Award winner Mike Stoller (music) and Iris Rainer Dart (lyrics). Watch the video below.

Beaches will run March 27-September 6, with an official opening night set for April 22, at the Majestic Theatre, before embarking on a national tour.