Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.

Linda Buchwald

January 22, 2026

Get a first look at Beaches, A New Musical with a new music video featuring Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett singing “Wish I Could Be Like You” from the original score by Grammy Award winner Mike Stoller (music) and Iris Rainer Dart (lyrics). Watch the video below.

Beaches will run March 27-September 6, with an official opening night set for April 22, at the Majestic Theatre, before embarking on a national tour.

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

