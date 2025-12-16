Beaches the Musical Coming to Broadway With Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett

The run will kick off a national tour of the show.

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett will star in a Broadway run of Beaches the Musical, opening at the Majestic Theatre on Wednesday, April 22. Previews begin March 27 for a run through September 6.

Vosk, playing Cee Cee, and Barrett, playing Bertie, starred in this version of the musical when it premiered at Theatre Calgary in 2024. Beaches is the story of two friends over the course of 30 years of friendship.

Based on the bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart and the 1988 film, Beaches features music by Grammy Award winner Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and book by Dart and Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin.

The show is codirected by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, with choreography by Jennifer Rias, music supervision by Joseph Thalken, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, sets by James Noone, costumes by Tracy Christensen, lighting by Ken Billington, sound by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, and hair, wigs, and makeup by J. Jared Janas.

Complete casting will be announced in the coming weeks.