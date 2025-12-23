Watch: "A Merry Little Christmas" From Hell's Kitchen

The video features current and former cast members and Alicia Keys.

A new video of “Hell’s Kitchen’s A Merry Little Christmas” features Hell’s Kitchen current cast members Yolanda Adams, who recently joined the cast as Miss Liza Jane, and Amanda Reid (Ali) and recent cast members Phillip Johnson Richardson and Jessica Vosk. Watch the video, which also includes a special appearance by the show’s composer and 17-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys, below.

The song, produced by Adam Blackstone, is a mash up of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Alicia Keys’s “The Gospel.”

Hell’s Kitchen, directed by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif and choreographed by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz, is currently playing at the Shubert Theatre.