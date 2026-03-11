Hugh Jackman, Corey Stoll, Cecily Strong, and More Join Audible Theater and TOGETHER's 2026 Season

Tom Noonan’s What Happened Was and Ella Hickson’s New Born have been added to the season.

Audible Theater and TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, announced two additional productions for their 2026 season, directed by Ian Rickson and presented in repertory at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre.

One is the first major revival of Tom Noonan’s What Happened Was (April 14–June 14) with Corey Stoll and Cecily Strong starring a two lonely New Yorkers on a first date.

The second production is Ella Hickson’s New Born (May 8–June 8), featuring three monologues performed by Marianna Gailus, Hugh Jackman, and Sepideh Moafi.

These productions join the previously announced return engagement of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (March 17–April 30) with Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman.

For all shows, 25% of the house for every performance will have $35 tickets, available only on the day of show through TodayTix or in person at the Minetta Lane box office.

What Happened Was and New Born will be recorded and released on Audible at a later date, and Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes is available now on Audible.

The creative team for What Happened Was and New Born includes co-scenic designers Brett J. Banakis and Christine Jones, costume designer Kaye Voyce, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.