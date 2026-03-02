Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty Return in Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes

Audible Theater and TOGETHER, the theatrical partnership led by Sonia Friedman and Hugh Jackman, will launch their 2026 season with the return of Hannah Moscovitch’s Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, starring Ella Beatty and Hugh Jackman, and directed by Ian Rickson. The play runs March 17–April 20 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre. Additional programming for the season will be announced soon.

There will be $35 tickets at every performance, making up 25% of the house. These tickets will only be available on the day of show, through TodayTix or in person at the Minetta Lane box office.

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, an examination of desire, power, and blurred boundaries, is also available worldwide on Audible.

The creative team includes co-scenic designers Brett J Banakis and Christine Jones, costume designer Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.

Zachary Stewart wrote in his TheaterMania review of the play’s initial run, “Smartly written and exceedingly well-acted, Sexual Misconduct proves just how seductive the author’s voice can be.”