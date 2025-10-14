TheaterMania Logo white orange
Hugh Jackman-Led Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes Now Available on Audible

Ella Beatty also starred in the play, now available for home listening.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

October 14, 2025

Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty (© Emilio Madrid)
Hugh Jackman and Ella Beatty
(© Emilio Madrid)

Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes, featuring Hugh Jackman (The Music Man, The Boy From Oz) and Ella Beatty (Appropriate), is now available as an audio play exclusively from Audible.

In Hannah Moscovitch’s award-winning drama, directed by Ian Rickson, Jon (Jackman) is an acclaimed novelist and charismatic professor staring down the collapse of his third marriage when he encounters Annie (Beatty), a 19-year-old star student and devoted fan. An undeniable attraction pulls them into dangerous territory.

A fully staged production of Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes was presented at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre earlier this year in repertory with Jen Silverman’s adaptation of Creditors by August Strindberg.

Click here to purchase.

