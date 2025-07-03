The Public Theater and IATSE Have Reached a Tentative Agreement

The final contract is expected to take effect on September 1.

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) and the Public Theater reached a tentative agreement on a union contract covering over 100 production workers.

The agreement includes wage increases and comprehensive benefits that recognize the essential contributions of the production crew to the Public’s artistic mission and continued success. Following the union members’ vote this summer, the final contract is expected to take effect on September 1.

The Public Theater is one of the first major nonprofit off-Broadway institutions to secure an IATSE union agreement covering production staff, following Atlantic Theater Company’s agreement with IATSE earlier this year.