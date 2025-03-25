The season had paused during a stage crew strike and will resume now that Atlantic and IATSE have reached an agreement.

Atlantic Theater Company, led be artistic director Neil Pepe and managing director Jeffory Lawson, has announced that its 2024-25 season will resume after the company reached an agreement with IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees).

The world premiere production of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan and Grief Camp, which was paused during the strike, will resume performances. The world premieres of A Freeky Introduction and Lowcountry will conclude the season. Atlantic’s production of Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love will not be running this season.

I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan written by Mona Pirnot and directed by Ken Rus Schmoll will now run March 29-April 30 on Atlantic Stage 2. Greenspan plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright.

Grief Camp, a play about loss and adolescence written by Eliya Smith and directed by Les Waters runs at the Linda Gross Theater April 5-May 11.

Written by and starring NSangou Njikam, featuring DJ Monday Blue and directed by Dennis A. Allen II, A Freeky Introduction, a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic, runs May 16-June 22 at Atlantic Stage 2.

Lowcountry by Abby Rosebrock and directed by Jo Bonney is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state. It will run at the Linda Gross Theater June 4-July 13.

