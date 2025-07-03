Grace Hodgett Young Sets Final Performance in Sunset Blvd.

Sydney Jones will take over the role.

Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance as Betty in director Jamie Lloyd’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., the 2025 Tony Award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, at the St. James Theatre on Sunday, July 13.

Hodgett Young, who is departing the show due to a previously scheduled commitment, originated the role in London’s West End in the fall of 2023.

Sydney Jones, who currently plays Dorothy and understudies the roles of Betty and Young Norma, will take over on July 15 and will continue the final performance on July 20.

After July 13, Nicole Scherzinger, Hannah Yun Chamberlain, Emma Lloyd, and Shayna McPherson will be the only remaining original West End cast members in the Broadway production, with Tom Francis, David Thaxton, and Hodgett Young all having played their last shows in the weeks prior to the extended closing.