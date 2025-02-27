Sunset Boulevard Extends Run by One Week

The revival, originally set to close on July 6, will now run until July 13.

The revival of Sunset Boulevard at the St. James Theatre has extended its run through July 13.

Originally set for a limited run through July 6, the reimagined musical is directed by Jamie Lloyd and features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton. It has been running on Broadway since the fall, after transferring from the West End.

The production has choreography by Fabian Aloise and is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

Nicole Scherzinger stars as Norma Desmond opposite Tom Francis as Joe Gillis, David Thaxton as Max, and Grace Hodgett Young as Betty.

In David Gordon’s review for TheaterMania, he wrote, “Lloyd has somehow managed to create a giddily thrilling revival, with star Nicole Scherzinger delivering one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen as a psychotic Norma Desmond for the TikTok era.”

Mandy Gonzalez, who plays the role of Norma Desmond on Tuesday evenings, will play her final performance on July 1.