Lea Salonga to Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

This honor recognizes her decades-long contributions to the arts on both the stage and screen.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Los Angeles |

July 3, 2025

Lea Salonga (© Tricia Baron)
Lea Salonga
(© Tricia Baron)

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced that Tony and Olivier Award-winning singer and actor Lea Salonga will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a date that will be determined and announced soon.

Salonga won a Tony for Miss Saigon in 1991. Her other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, Flower Drum Song, Once on This Island, and, most recently, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

On the screen, she is known as the singing voice of Princesses Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Disney’s Mulan.

