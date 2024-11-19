Ryan McCartan Will Play Jay Gatsby on Broadway

He joins the cast of The Great Gatsby on January 21.

Ryan McCartan (Heathers The Musical, Disney Channel’s Liv & Maddie) will play Jay Gatsby in the Broadway musical The Great Gatsby beginning January 21 at the Broadway Theatre. As previously announced, Jeremy Jordan’s final performance in the role will be on January 19. McCartan joins the company as the musical kicks off The Great Gatsby Centennial Celebration, a year-long party in honor of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel, with a benefit performance and Gatsby-style soiree on January 16, in partnership with the New York Public Library.

McCartan’s other Broadway credits include Fiyero in Wicked and Hans in Disney’s Frozen. His film and television credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, directed by Kenny Ortega, and Royal Pains.

The cast also includes Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) as Daisy, Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen) as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Wolfsheim. Completing the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the cast as swings.

The musical features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, direction by Marc Bruni, and choreography by Dominique Kelley.