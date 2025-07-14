Alex Edelman Will Play Carnegie Hall as Part of New York Comedy Festival

Edelman’s new show is called What Are You Going To Do.

What Are You Going to Do, the followup to Alex Edelman’s Tony- and- Emmy-winning Just for Us will play Carnegie Hall on Saturday, November 15 as part of the New York Comedy Festival. Edelman previously performed at the venue in 2022, opening for the band Guster.

The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) is the largest and longest-running annual comedy festival in the United States. The festival, founded by Caroline Hirsch in 2004, features 200+ comedians in more than 100 shows over ten days across all five boroughs.

This year’s NYCF runs November 7-16.

