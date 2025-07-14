Alexandra Silber and More Join Cast of Dial M for Murder in Chicago

The cast also includes Amanda Drinkall, Erik Hellman, Ian Paul Custer, and Jonathan Weir.

Drury Lane Theatre has announced the cast for the modern thriller Dial M for Murder, running September 3-October 26. Directed by Adam Immerwahr, the play features a new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play (also an Alfred Hitchcock film) by Frederick Knott.

The cast includes Amanda Drinkall (Mary Page Marlowe) as Margot Wendice, Erik Hellman as Tony Wendice, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Hadley, Ian Paul Custer as Captain Lesgate, and Jonathan Weir (Aladdin national tour) as Inspector Hubbard. Understudies are Joe Edward Metcalfe and Nick Vidal.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paige Hathaway, costume designer Nicole Boylan, lighting designer Emma Deane, sound designer and composer Joshua Schmidt, properties designer Cassie Schillo, hair and wig designer Bridget Rzymski, intimacy/violence choreographer David Blixt, and dialect coach Julie Foh.