TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Alexandra Silber and More Join Cast of Dial M for Murder in Chicago

The cast also includes Amanda Drinkall, Erik Hellman, Ian Paul Custer, and Jonathan Weir.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Chicago |

July 14, 2025

Alexandra Silber
Alexandra Silber
(© David Gordon)

Drury Lane Theatre has announced the cast for the modern thriller Dial M for Murder, running September 3-October 26. Directed by Adam Immerwahr, the play features a new adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play (also an Alfred Hitchcock film) by Frederick Knott.

The cast includes Amanda Drinkall (Mary Page Marlowe) as Margot Wendice, Erik Hellman as Tony Wendice, Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof) as Maxine Hadley, Ian Paul Custer as Captain Lesgate, and Jonathan Weir (Aladdin national tour) as Inspector Hubbard. Understudies are Joe Edward Metcalfe and Nick Vidal.

The creative team includes scenic designer Paige Hathaway, costume designer Nicole Boylan, lighting designer Emma Deane, sound designer and composer Joshua Schmidt, properties designer Cassie Schillo, hair and wig designer Bridget Rzymski, intimacy/violence choreographer David Blixt, and dialect coach Julie Foh.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

2025 07 12 TheaterMania Broadway Barks 3

Watch: Sunset Boulevard Does "The Walk" in the Middle of Broadway Barks 2025

Look out for a special cameo from Bernadette Peters behind Nicole Scherzinger.