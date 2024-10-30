Jeremy Jordan Sets The Great Gatsby Departure Date

Only a few more months to see the Broadway heartthrob in this production.

Jeremy Jordan will play his final performance as Jay Gatsby in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby on January 19 at the Broadway Theatre. Replacement casting is still to be announced.

The current company includes Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Noah J. Ricketts as Nick Carraway, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Sara Chase as Myrtle Wilson, John Zdrojeski as Tom Buchanan, Paul Whitty as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Wolfsheim.

In the production’s ensemble are Raymond Edward Baynard, Austin Colby, Curtis Holland, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Ryah Nixon, Pascal Pastrana, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Resheg Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Derek Jordan Taylor, Tanairi Sade Vazquez, and Katie Webber. Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Brandon J. Large, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, Elena Ricardo, Jake Trammel, and Jasmine Pearl Villaroel round out the full cast as swings.

Based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about eccentric self-made millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan, The Great Gatsby features music and lyrics by Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen and a book by Kait Kerrigan. Marc Bruni directs, with choreography by Dominique Kelley.

The Great Gatsby will have scenic and projection design by Paul Tate de Poo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howland, orchestrations by Jason Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.