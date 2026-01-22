Hamilton, Wicked, and More to Be Part of This Year's Kids' Night on Broadway

Kids’ Night on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, February 24.

This year’s Kids’ Night on Broadway will be held on Tuesday, February 24, with 18 participating Broadway shows.

Kids’ Night on Broadway is a program of the Broadway League that allows anyone 18 and under to attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult. Anyone 13 and up can sign up here for the Broadway Fan Club to be notified when tickets go on sale.

This year’s participating shows are Aladdin, All Out: Comedy About Ambition, & Juliet, Buena Vista Social Club, Chicago, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, The Lion King, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Wicked. The Great Gatsby and Six: The Musical will also participate, but the performance date will be Wednesday, February 25.

Attendees at Kids’ Night on Broadway can participate in activities at the theater including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, and activity books.

Sixteen restaurants in the Theatre District—AperiBar, Applebee’s on 42nd St., Applebee’s on 50th St., Bar Mexicana, Carnegie Diner and Café, Chicken Guy, Criollas Baked Empandas, Ellen’s Stardust Diner, Hard Rock Cafe, Havana Central, Le Rivage, Mermaid Oyster Bar, Planet Hollywood, Playwright Tavern, PS Kitchen, and Schnipper’s—will offer deals for Kids’ Night on Broadway ticketholders on February 24, including free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree.

The Museum of Broadway will offer 50% off tickets for Kids’ Night on Broadway attendees from 9:30am-4pm (last entry 2:30pm).

Kids’ Night on Broadway will also take place throughout the year at venues nationwide. Click here for specific dates and locations.