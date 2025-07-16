West End vs. Broadway: Two Ewen Montagus Are Born to Lead Operation Mincemeat

Welcome to our latest instalment of West End vs. Broadway!

This time, we’ve dedicated an episode to a British show that continues to conquer on both sides of the Atlantic, having been crowned the 2024 Best New Musical at both the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards in London and receiving four Tony nominations (winning one) in New York. West End vs. Broadway: Operation Mincemeat, anyone? (God, That’s Brilliant!)

We paired up co-creator and original cast member Natasha Hodgson (now performing at the Golden Theatre in NYC) with current West End company member Alex Young, who both play the role of Ewen Montagu (and others) in the SpitLip musical comedy.

Watch the video below to find out how they “made a man,” as well as Young’s experience of auditioning in front of Hodgson and much more.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the piece is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. First seen off-West End in 2019, it had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.