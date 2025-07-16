TheaterMania Logo white orange
Video Flash

West End vs. Broadway: Two Ewen Montagus Are Born to Lead Operation Mincemeat

They’re both brilliant—but let’s watch them compare notes.

Tom Millward

Tom Millward

| Broadway | West End |

July 16, 2025

Alex and Natasha
Alex Young and Natasha Hodgson
(© Matt Crockett)

Welcome to our latest instalment of West End vs. Broadway!

This time, we’ve dedicated an episode to a British show that continues to conquer on both sides of the Atlantic, having been crowned the 2024 Best New Musical at both the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Awards in London and receiving four Tony nominations (winning one) in New York. West End vs. Broadway: Operation Mincemeat, anyone? (God, That’s Brilliant!)

We paired up co-creator and original cast member Natasha Hodgson (now performing at the Golden Theatre in NYC) with current West End company member Alex Young, who both play the role of Ewen Montagu (and others) in the SpitLip musical comedy.

Watch the video below to find out how they “made a man,” as well as Young’s experience of auditioning in front of Hodgson and much more.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the piece is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. First seen off-West End in 2019, it had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Alex and Natasha

West End vs. Broadway: Two Ewen Montagus Are Born to Lead Operation Mincemeat

They’re both brilliant—but let’s watch them compare notes.