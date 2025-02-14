Operation Mincemeat Broadway Marquee Darkened as a Result of Trump Tariffs

The special yellow lightbulbs are currently located in China, not on 45th Street.

Operation Mincemeat begins its highly anticipated Broadway run on February 15, but one aspect won’t be ready in time for the curtain to go up: the marquee.

An assortment of special ceramic yellow LED bulbs are set to spell out the show’s title above the John Golden Theatre, but they’re currently stuck in China amid the tariff battle enacted by the Trump administration. According to published reports, they are not scheduled to arrive until March, perhaps in time for opening on March 20.