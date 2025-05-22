Operation Mincemeat Cast Welcomes Fleet Week Sailors

On May 21, Operation Mincemeat, a Tony Award nominee for Best Musical and Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical, celebrated the start of 2025 Fleet Week by recreating the famous Stage Door Canteen in partnership with Sardi’s. After the Stage Door Canteen, service members were invited to see to the show and were celebrated by the cast at curtain call.

Originally started by the American Theatre Wing during World War II, the Stage Door Canteen was a New York institution where Broadway performers volunteered their time to entertain and uplift American servicemen before they shipped out. Operated by The American Theatre Wing in the basement of the old 44th Street Theatre, the canteen became a place of dancing, live music, and impromptu performances.