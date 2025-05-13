Operation Mincemeat Sets International Tour, Beginning in the United Kingdom in 2026

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat will embark on a world tour, beginning in the UK early next year. The creators announced the tour during a press conference outside the United Nations.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. First seen off-West End in 2019, it had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre, Southwark Playhouse and Riverside Studios.

Running concurrently with the West End production, the new tour will open at the Lowry in Salford on February 16, 2026, with additional UK tour stops revealed here. A tour of North America will also begin in 2026, with productions in Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand to follow in 2027.

The musical had its first-ever developmental performance at the Lowry in 2017, so the tour premiere represents a homecoming for the show.

The production is helmed by director Robert Hastie, who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold.

The creative team also includes Ben Stones as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson as lighting designer, Mike Walker as sound designer, Steve Sidwell as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director.

Commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by the Lowry, and also supported by the Rhine, the musical is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported the show since the Southwark Playhouse runs.

The musical is currently running on Broadway, where it was recently nominated for four Tony Awards, including Best Musical.