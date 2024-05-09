The Muny Announces Principal Casting for In the Heights

Principal casting has been announced for the Muny premiere of In the Heights, running August 9-15 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park.

The cast features Benji Santiago as Usnavi, Ariana Burks as Nina, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade) as Benny, Alysia Velez (Into the Woods) as Vanessa, Nancy Ticotin (West Side Story) as Abuela Claudia, Miguel Gil (Kimberly Akimbo) as Sonny, Martín Solá (On Your Feet!) as Kevin, Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!) as Camila, Darilyn Castillo (Hamilton) as Daniela, and Marlene Fernandez as Carla.

The show’s creative team is led by director/choreographer William Carlos Angulo, with associate choreographer Shani Talmor and music director/conductor Roberto Sinha.

With music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, In the Heights tells the story of Usnavi, who longs to pick up his roots and move away from Washington Heights, the tight-knit New York City neighborhood that shaped him.

Remaining cast and creative team will be announced at a later date.