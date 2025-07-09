BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Reveal 2025 Holiday Tour Dates

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have announced dates for this year’s tour of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, their annual holiday spectacular, which is slated to play 30 cities across North America. It kicks off November 12 at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Arts, with further stops planned through December 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 11 at 10am.

The show is produced, written and directed by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by her co-star Jinkx Monsoon. Monsoon is currently appearing on Broadway in Pirates! The Penzance Musical and later this summer will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!

“In a world where A.I. can plop out a dimestore ripoff in a matter of moments, I take pride in the annual, painstaking efforts we take to bring our brand new, community driven theatre show, wherever we can,: said Monsoon, “This year, as you can expect, DeLa and I are going hard to combat the daily devastation with magic and mirth.”