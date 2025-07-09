BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Reveal 2025 Holiday Tour Dates

The drag duo is back for their annual holiday extravaganza.
BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon have announced dates for this year’s tour of The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, their annual holiday spectacular, which is slated to play 30 cities across North America. It kicks off November 12 at Charlotte’s Blumenthal Arts, with further stops planned through December 30. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, July 11 at 10am.
The show is produced, written and directed by BenDeLaCreme with additional writing by her co-star Jinkx Monsoon. Monsoon is currently appearing on Broadway in Pirates! The Penzance Musical and later this summer will take over the role of Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!
“In a world where A.I. can plop out a dimestore ripoff in a matter of moments, I take pride in the annual, painstaking efforts we take to bring our brand new, community driven theatre show, wherever we can,: said Monsoon, “This year, as you can expect, DeLa and I are going hard to combat the daily devastation with magic and mirth.”
Complete Tour Dates:
November 12 – PREVIEW – Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)
November 13 – PREVIEW – Charlotte, NC (Booth Playhouse)
November 16 – Atlanta, GA (The Eastern)
November 17 – Durham, NC (Carolina Theatre)
November 19 – Louisville, KY (Brown Theatre)
November 20 – Columbus, OH (Southern Theatre)
November 21 – Buffalo, NY (Buffalo State Performing Arts Center)
November 22 – Boston, MA (Wang Theatre)
November 23 – Montreal, QC (L’Olympia)
November 25 – Ottawa, ON (Algonquin Commons Theatre)
November 26 – Toronto, ON (Meridian Hall)
November 28 – Pittsburgh, PA (Byham Theater)
November 29 – Philadelphia, PA (Miller Theater)
November 30 – Kingston NY (Ulster Performing Arts Center)
December 1 – Tysons, VA (Capital One Hall)
December 4 – Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)
December 5 – Cleveland, OH (Playhouse Square)
December 6 – Detroit, MI (Masonic Cathedral Theatre)
December 7 – Chicago, IL (Chicago Theatre)
December 8 – Minneapolis, MN (Pantages Theatre)
December 9 – Omaha, NE (The Astro)
December 11 – Kansas City, MO (Uptown Theater)
December 12 – Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre)
December 14 – Los Angeles, CA (Dolby Theatre)
December 17 – Phoenix, AZ (Orpheum Theatre)
December 18 – San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre)
December 19 – San Francisco, CA (Golden Gate Theatre)
December 20 – Medford, OR (Holly Theatre)
December 22 – Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)
December 23 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 24 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 26 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 27 – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 28 – MATINEE – Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)
December 30 – Vancouver, BC (Queen Elizabeth Theatre)
Gonzalez was the alternate Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway.