The Muny Announces Principal Casting for Dreamgirls and Les Misérables

Tiffany Mann will play Effie in Dreamgirls and John Riddle will play Jean Valjean in Les Misérables.

The Muny announced principal casting for Les Misérables and Dreamgirls. Les Misérables opens the theater’s 106th season and runs June 17-23 on the James S. McDonnell Stage in Forest Park. Dreamgirls runs June 27-July 3 on the James S. McDonnell Stage.

The cast of Les Misérables features John Riddle (Frozen) as Jean Valjean, Jordan Donica (Camelot) as Javert, Teal Wicks (Wicked) as Fantine, Red Concepción (Chicago) as Thénardier, Jade Jones (Vanities) as Madame Thénardier, Ken Page (The Nightmare Before Christmas) as the Bishop of Digne, Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon) as Éponine, Gracie Annabelle Parker as Cosette, Peter Neureuther as Marius, and James D. Gish (Wicked) as Enjolras.

The Les Misérables creative team is led by director Seth Sklar-Heyn, with choreographer Jesse Robb, music director James Moore, and associate musical director Michael Horsley.

Les Misérables features music by Claude-Michel Schönberg and lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, with a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg. Based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel, the musical follows the journey of Jean Valjean, an ex-convict seeking a fresh start, and his relentless pursuer, Javert.

Dreamgirls stars Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill) as Effie Melody White, Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as Deena Jones, Courtnee Carter (Once on This Island) as Lorrell Robinson, Charl Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Curtis Taylor, Jr., Nick Rashad Burroughs (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) as James “Jimmy” Thunder Early, Ron Himes (founder and producing director of the Black Rep) as Marty, Aramie Payton (MJ The Musical) as C.C. White, Robby Clater (Pretty Woman: The Musical) as Wayne, and Natalie Kaye Clater (Better Nate Than Ever) as Michelle Morris.

The Dreamgirls creative team is led by director Robert Clater, with choreographer Lesia Kaye, and music director Anne Shuttlesworth.

Dreamgirls, with a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, follows an all-girl Motown singing group on the path from obscurity to superstardom in the 1960s and ’70s.

Full cast and creative teams for Les Misérables and Dreamgirls will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for both shows go on sale May 20.