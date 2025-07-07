Following her one-week run earlier this month during Audra McDonald’s vacation, Tony Award nominee Montego Glover (Memphis, Into the Woods) will return to star as Rose in George C. Wolfe’s production of Gypsy during Sunday matinee performances in July and August, beginning July 20 at the Majestic Theatre.

Glover’s other credits include Les Misérables, It Shoulda Been You, and The Color Purple on Broadway, The Royale off-Broadway, and Smash on television.

Gypsy also stars Tony Award Winner Danny Burstein as Herbie, Tony Award nominee Joy Woods as Louise, Jordan Tyson as June, Kevin Csolak as Tulsa, Olivier Award winner Lesli Margherita as Tessie Tura, Lili Thomas as Mazeppa, Mylinda Hull as Electra, Summer Rae Daney and Kyleigh Vickers as Baby Louise, Marley Lianne Gomes as Mila Jaymes as Baby June, Andrew Kober as Mr. Goldstone/Cigar/Bourgeron-Cochon, James McMenamin as Weber/Pastey/Phil, Jacob Ming-Trent as Uncle Jocko, Thomas Silcott as Pop, Natalie Wachen, and Tryphena Wade. The ensemble features Shanel Bailey, Jace Bently, Brandon Burks, Hunter Capellán, Tony d’Alelio, Kellie Jean Hoagland, Sasha Hutchings, Aliah James, Zachary Daniel Jones, Ethan Joseph, Krystal Mackie, Cole Newburg, Joe Osheroff, Majo Rivero, Ken Robinson, Sally Shaw, Brendan Sheehan, Jayden Theophile, Dori Waymer, Jordan Wynn, and Iain Young.

Suggested by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee, Gypsy features a book by Tony Award winner Arthur Laurents, music by Tony and Academy Award winner Jule Styne, lyrics by Tony, Grammy, Academy Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Sondheim, choreography by five-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, music supervision, music direction, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Andy Einhorn, and additional orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Daryl Waters.

The production features scenic design by four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto, costume design by four-time Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher and three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, hair and wig design by Academy Award winner Mia Neal, makeup design by Michael Clifton, animals by William Berloni Theatrical Animals, Inc, and dialect and voice coaching by Kate Wilson.