Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn will be at the performance.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) at Town Hall on Monday, November 3.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 11.

The unedited full movie will screen with a live performance by the local shadow cast, and audiences will have an opportunity to meet the stars from the movie and participate in a costume contest.

In addition to Bostwick, Campbell, and Quinn, the 1975 movie starred Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, Meatloaf as Eddie, and the film’s creator Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff.