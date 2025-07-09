TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Rocky Horror Picture Show Original Cast Members to Celebrate Film's 50th Anniversary in NYC

Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn will be at the performance.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

July 9, 2025

Barry Bostwick
Barry Bostwick
(© Tristan Fuge)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) at Town Hall on Monday, November 3.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 11.

The unedited full movie will screen with a live performance by the local shadow cast, and audiences will have an opportunity to meet the stars from the movie and participate in a costume contest.

In addition to Bostwick, Campbell, and Quinn, the 1975 movie starred Tim Curry as Frank-N-Furter, Susan Sarandon as Janet, Meatloaf as Eddie, and the film’s creator Richard O’Brien as Riff Raff.

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Mandy Gonzalez

Watch Mandy Gonzalez Sing "With One Look" from Sunset Boulevard

Gonzalez was the alternate Norma Desmond in Sunset Blvd. on Broadway.