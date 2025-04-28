Original Stars of Rocky Horror Picture Show to Tour North America for 50th Anniversary

Barry Bostwick, Nell Campbell, and Patricia Quinn will tour together for the first time in 50 years.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest-running theatrical release in film history, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with original cast members Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia), and Patricia Quinn (Magenta), who will be visiting over 40 cities in the US and Canada, including St. Louis, Orlando, Detroit, Chicago, and Tampa. They will appear separately for some dates, and for select dates all three will appear together for the time first time in 50 years.

The tour kicks off on September 24 in Omaha, Nebraska, with a final stop on October 30 in Torrington, Connecticut.

In addition to the opportunity to meet stars from the movie, the tour will also include costume contests, live interactive performance by the local Shadow Casts, and, in select cities, a traveling museum with artifacts and costumes from the film.

Click here for complete tour dates and a list of who will appear in each city.