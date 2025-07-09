The production is available worldwide through July 27.

The Philadelphia-based theater company the Wilma Theater, recipient of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Regional Theater, is partnering with the League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) to present a digital, on-demand presentation of A Summer Day by Nobel Prize-winning Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse. The 80-minute production is available worldwide through July 27 for $39 plus fees.

Translated by Sarah Cameron Sunde and directed by co-artistic director Yury Urnov, the production weaves together the past and present in this psychological mystery following an older woman haunted by a summer day when her husband, Asle, went out to sea in his boat and never returned.

The cast features Wilma HotHouse Acting Company members Krista Apple, Campbell O’Hare, Melanye Finister, Brett Ashley Robinson, and Ross Beschler, with Philadelphia-based actor Jaime Maseda.

While his plays have been presented around the world, Fosse’s work is rarely produced in the United States. Until now, A Summer Day had only been presented once before in an off-Broadway production at Cherry Lane Theatre in 2012.

The creative team includes set and costume designer Misha Kachman, lighting designer Maria Shaplin, sound designer Michael Kiley, and projection designer Kelly Colburn.

Click here for tickets and more information.