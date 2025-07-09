Emily Skinner and Bridgerton's Luke Newton to Star in House of McQueen

The play about the designer Lee Alexander McQueen starts performances on August 19.

House of McQueen, the off-Broadway production about the life of designer Lee Alexander McQueen, has announced initial casting.

Luke Newton (Bridgerton) will star as Lee Alexander McQueen alongside Tony nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show, Suffs) as Lee’s mother, Joyce McQueen. House of McQueen starts performances on August 19, with an official opening set for September 9, at the Mansion at Hudson Yards.

Written by Darrah Cloud and directed by Sam Helfrich, this immersive production will take audiences from the designer’s early days to his tragic passing in 2010, utilizing cinematic floor-to-ceiling LED environments.